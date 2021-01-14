Health department official discusses secondary COVID-19 vaccine

Local county health departments are receiving a vast amount of questions and phone calls about how individuals can schedule an appointment for their secondary COVID-19 vaccine.

When you get your first dose of vaccine, you will receive a vaccination card to show you when to return for your second dose. For your second dose, depending on which vaccine you received initially (Pfizer/Moderna), there is a wait time before you are eligible to receive your 2nd “booster” shot.

The Pfizer shot is 17-23 days while the Moderna shot is 24-28 days.

The Center for Disease Control states, “There is NO maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. Individuals should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”

We are working diligently to create the best plan for you and our communities. More information will be available the week of January 25th for individuals on how to schedule their second dose.

With so much information being circulated, we believe the fastest most efficient way to get accurate information out into the community is by utilizing technology. Following your local county health department on Facebook can be key to staying up to date with the most current information.