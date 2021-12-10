Heads up drivers: Microsurfacing road projects beginning in Coweta next week

Coweta drivers will want to avoid 141st west of OK-51 if possible due to a microsurfacing road project taking place next week.

A contractor for the city will begin the project on that stretch of roadway on Monday, and the project will reduce 141st to one way traffic only or close portions of the road to through traffic altogether during the project, city officials said.

Microsurfacing is a protective seal coat designed to extend the life of pavement. It is a thin, tough layer of asphalt emulsion blended with finely crushed stone and when applied to a road surface, it is a cost-effective method to renew the driving surface and seal minor cracks.

“This preventive maintenance protects the pavement from moisture penetration, oxidation, and further deterioration,” said Roger Kolman, city manager of Coweta.

The microsurfacing of 141st street will begin Monday morning on the stretch of 141st between 273rd E. Ave. and 277th E. Ave (the large hill on 141st street). The road will be closed to through traffic in the project area for at least Monday and a part of Tuesday.