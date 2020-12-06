Hand crafted hats presented to kindergartners at Porter Elementary

Kindergarten classes at Porter Elementary School received the gift of warmth this past week thanks to the kindness of seniors participating in the local Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Instructor Christy Hardin Wiley said approximately 17 students in three classes now have a one-of-a-kind, handmade hat.

“I let my students choose their own hats, and they proudly wore them home. Most of them wore them back the next day and never took them off,” Wiley noted. “This has been our first week with really cold weather, so it was a blessing to receive them just in time to help keep us warm when we played outside at recess.”

The Porter educator said it is always special to witness the joy of 5- and 6-year-olds when they are given something as simple, yet important as a stocking cap.

“I only wish that those who made the hats had been able to see their faces and excitement for themselves. We truly appreciate their hard work and generosity,” Wiley noted. “As teachers, we truly appreciate the support shown to our school and students by RSVP.

