Halloween events announced for three county spots

Coweta, Wagoner and Whitehorn Cove Marina will be playing host to Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ events on Saturday and Monday.

Here are some details for events that are a combination of sweet and sometimes scary for participants of all ages.

COWETA

The free Trunk or Treat event begins in the Broadway District at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

However, a costume contest will open the festivities at 1 p.m. It will take place at Yvette’s Event Center at 423 S. Broadway.

There will be a $50 cash prize in four age group categories in the costume contest. The categories are new born-kinder, first-through-third graders, fourth-through-sixth graders, group and family.

The best-decorated trunk/storefront will be also rewarded. First, though, you must register with Misty Edwards at 918-645-9403.

A $300 first prize is on the line for the best-decorated while second gets $150 and $100 for third.

There is also a vendor fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

After gathering candy from all over the downtown area, the Community of God church will offer a free chili supper from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The First National Bank of Coweta has made the event possible as sponsor.

WAGONER

The Wagoner County Family Service Council is sponsor for Wagoner’s sixth annual Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. Samantha Call is event organizer.

The event will take place at a new location: Wagoner High School’s W.L. Odom football stadium. The entry fee is five non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Wagoner Area Neighbors.

This year’s activities outside of the usual Halloween candy includes:

• Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest (Enter on Facebook, sponsored by the Wagoner McDonald’s).

• Costume contest with prizes for each category.

• Halloween Car BASH! Sponsored by the Wagoner Wrecker Service LLC.

• Face painting by the Wagoner Church of the Nazarene.

• Pumpkin Carving/Decorating contest (Enter on Facebook).

The Pumpkin Carving/Decorating contest is decided by Facebook likes on the submitted photo. There will be first through third place winners.

Top pumpkins then move on to in person “Dollar Voting” at the Trunk or Treat.

Winners will be announced at the event.

The costume contest is free to enter. It will be held from 4-to-6 p.m.

Follow the Wagoner County Family Service Council on Facebook for further updates.

WHITEHHORN COVE

Spend the afternoon at the marina Saturday from 2-to-4 p.m. at 34561 E. 700 Road in Wagoner.

There will be contests for the best decorated trunk, golf cart, etc. Prizes will be given for first, second or third places.