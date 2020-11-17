Guest Column: Calling for cap on legislative pay

Having the honor again to be sworn in on November 11 as your state representative for a third term, I did not want to delay in addressing an issue I need to communicate to you.

One of the concerns I had running for and holding elected office was the monied influence at the state capitol. My concerns were validated firsthand by what I witnessed in my first term as a legislator.

Most legislators start with the best intentions but are often obligated to the monied interests that funded their campaign. This results in newly elected legislators supporting legislation that is contrary to what they campaigned on in their districts, in effect betraying the voters back home.

As you know, I have kept my pledge to you to not take lobbyist money or political action committee contributions so that you will know that I base my votes on principle and will never betray the trust that you placed in me.

The issue I want to address is the 35.6% salary increase given to the legislature by the Oklahoma Legislative Compensation Board in 2019 that becomes effective on Nov. 18, 2020. With the current budget situation and the many that have had to rely on unemployment during the pandemic due to job loss, the increase could not come at a worse time.