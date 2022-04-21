 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Green Country Workforce set hours in Wagoner, joins chamber

Green Country Workforce

Staff at the Green Country Workforce branch in Wagoner recently became members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

Green Country Workforce — specializing in helping people remove barriers — has officially moved into the Annex Building in Wagoner.

The Annex Building is located at 202 Casaver Ave, off Cherokee and North Casaver Avenue. Just look out for the big ‘Wagoner County’ sign out front.

They also just became official members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Their office hours are Tuesday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In the past, they have helped veterans, families of veterans, people involved in the justice system, barriers to education and/or employment, individuals with disabilities, immigrants and refugees.

More information about Green Country Workforce can be found on their website or this recent Wagoner County American-Tribune article.

