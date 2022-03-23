Green Country Federal Credit Union gets active in Wagoner County communities

Green Country Federal Credit Union of Coweta may be located on the other side of the Muskogee Turnpike, but that is not stopping them from becoming members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

“All of the staff at Green Country Federal Credit Union are excited to get active in Wagoner County’s amazing communities,” bank staff said.

The branch is located at 11319 E. OK- 51, Suite 900 in Coweta. The officially became members with the Wagoner chamber on March 23.

Staff said Green Country specializes in small business relationships. They can provide free business checking, competitive real estate or equipment loans, merchant services and more. They are also trained in financial literacy. It does not matter how old people are. They have the ability to train anyone them in financial literacy in every stage of life, staff stated.

“First account, first debit card, first car, even your first home, we've got you covered,” they said. “Banking is just better with Green Country. We're small enough that every single member is important to us — you are more than just a number. But we're also big enough to give you all the mobile and online tools that you need in today's world.”