GRDA recognizes Wagoner’s Elam for board leadership role

Wagoner City Administrator Dwayne Elam was recently honored by the Grand River Dam Authority for completing a year of service as the chair of the GRDA Board of Directors. Elam served as chair from September 2021 through August 2022.

Along with his administrator role in Wagoner, Elam also serves as the public works/utility director for the community. Wagoner is an Oklahoma public power community and its municipally owned utility – Wagoner Public Works Authority – has been a GRDA wholesale electricity customer since 1947. The two entities celebrated their 75-year partnership earlier this summer.

Elam first joined the GRDA Board in January 2018 as the representative for the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma. In this role he represents the interests of all the public power communities that purchase wholesale electricity from GRDA.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done and your fearless representation of our customers and the concerns that they have,” GRDA President/Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan told Elam during the meeting.