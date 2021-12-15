Grant, Riggs named Wagoner Rotary Club Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Natalie Grant, senior class vice president, and Jamaal Riggs, varsity football player, as the December Students of the Month.

Grant serves as senior class vice president and on student council at Wagoner High School. She’s also a cheerleader and a member of the National Honor Society and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She cites family circumstances, including losing her home to a fire, for her desire to “be a light to others.”

She plans to study business management at the University of Central Oklahoma.

To deal with adversity during his childhood, Riggs turned to football where he earned a state championship and acquired leadership skills on the WHS Bulldog team.

He credits his grandmother for playing a critical role in his life and showing him that “you can’t let life’s battles set you back.”

He will attend the Indian Capital Technology Center for precision machinery.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

