Grady Nichols closes out Wagoner Holiday Concert Series

Saxophonist Grady Nichols wrapped up Wagoner’s Holiday Concert Series Saturday night with a top-notch performance of Christmas music and original work with stories.

A good crowd at the Civic Center was entertained for almost two hours. Nichols and his team of performers showed why he is one of the best Jazz musicians.

Nichols performed an original Christmas song that he hopes to be part of any upcoming Hallmark holiday TV movie.

He likes the song so well that he performed it in Nashville, Tenn., with 30 hired orchestra musicians.

“It was really …. (Nichols said pausing) expensive,” he said.

Then, he played the piece. It actually does sound like something that would be the background theme song for a Hallmark story.

Local group, The Cave Dwellers, performed on Friday night.