Gov. Stitt signs controversial bill that limits in-school instruction on race, gender and history

She said lawmakers need to focus on solving real problems.

“This is a waste of our time,” she said.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman and founder of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said he was disappointed that Stitt signed the measure.

He said the measure is subjective and a slap in the face of the curriculum created to teach about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The story will continue to be taught, he said.

“It is my hope we would address the fear in what I believe is the backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement and address the killing of unarmed black people at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve them, rather than to continue to be reactionary instead of addressing the real issue behind this fear,” Matthews said.

The commission also said in its statement Friday evening that “despite this effort to squelch the truth-telling and discussion of our past … we will not be moved. We are more dedicated than ever to our mission and we will not accept the ill-conceived constraints that this law seeks to impose through misdirection and deception.