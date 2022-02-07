Gov. Stitt recognizes Billy Lord, from Wagoner, at State of the State Address: ‘That’s not fair.’

Pamela Sue Chuculate-Sequichie remained impassive and stern while showcasing her fight for justice in front of dozens of Oklahoma policy makers on Monday. Gov. Kevin Stitt was using her late son as an example of protecting law and order, especially related to the McGirt decision, in his fourth State of the State Address in Oklahoma City.
Chuculate-Sequiche’s 12-year-old son, Billy Lord, was tragically killed in 2013 when a man ran him over in a Chevrolet Tahoe and left the scene in Wagoner. A Wagoner County District Court jury found Roth guilty in October 2014 of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
Roth’s blood alcohol content was nearly quadruple the legal limit at the time, according to court records.
The McGirt ruling states, under the Major Crimes Act, that much of Oklahoma’s eastern portion remains Native American land of the Five Civilized tribes, never disestablished by Congress. Therefore, prosecution of crimes by Native Americans on those lands fall into tribal and federal courts, rather than Oklahoma courts.
Roth challenged his convictions on grounds that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute him under the McGirt ruling.
As Gov. Stitt stated in his address, since Roth is White and Lord was Cherokee, the guilty verdict was overturned.
“The case can’t be retried in federal court, and Roth could go free from punishment without even so much as a traffic ticket on his record,” Stitt said. “That’s not fair. And it’s not equal protection under the law.”
Pamela was in the balcony at Monday’s address, sitting next to Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt. She was wearing a t-shirt with Billy’s picture on the front. In the picture, Billy is holding a nerf gun; an activity friends and family of his say, he loved doing.
“Pamela, I’m sorry for your loss. I’m fighting for justice for Billy,” Stitt said while looking up at her from the podium. “Surely, we can all agree that no crime should go unpunished. Billy deserves justice. All victims deserve justice.”