Gov. Stitt recognizes Billy Lord, from Wagoner, at State of the State Address: ‘That’s not fair.’

Roth challenged his convictions on grounds that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute him under the McGirt ruling.

As Gov. Stitt stated in his address, since Roth is White and Lord was Cherokee, the guilty verdict was overturned.

“The case can’t be retried in federal court, and Roth could go free from punishment without even so much as a traffic ticket on his record,” Stitt said. “That’s not fair. And it’s not equal protection under the law.”

Pamela was in the balcony at Monday’s address, sitting next to Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt. She was wearing a t-shirt with Billy’s picture on the front. In the picture, Billy is holding a nerf gun; an activity friends and family of his say, he loved doing.

“Pamela, I’m sorry for your loss. I’m fighting for justice for Billy,” Stitt said while looking up at her from the podium. “Surely, we can all agree that no crime should go unpunished. Billy deserves justice. All victims deserve justice.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.