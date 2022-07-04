Got Wood Axe throws themselves into chamber membership

The owners of Got Wood Axe Throwing Co had one vision in mind before diving in to their new business venture: give families fun entertainment in Coweta.

Owners Conner Vaughn and Jayme Jackson moved to the area about a year ago, and fell in love with Coweta. However, they noticed people were going to Tulsa or Broken Arrow for date night, or weekend activities. They didn’t want to see that happen anymore in their new city.

Coweta could really use some ax throwing, they thought.

As it turned out, Vaughn and Jackson have a friend who owns ax throwing facilities in other Oklahoma cities. When the owner of the ‘Got Wood Axe Throwing Co.’ agreed that Coweta would be another prime location to add to their already popular company, it ended up being a win-win for all.

By February 2022, the Coweta location was open in the heart of the Broadway district, specifically 102 N. Broadway. Longtime Coweta residents may refer to the building as the Broadmore. The Broadmore was home to a bank, and the original vault is still inside.

On June 30, they officially became members of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce with an open house and ribbon-cutting surrounded by board members and their families. Vaughn insisted that the famous ribbon be cut with an axe.

“I just knew we needed something,” Vaughn said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We immediately started looking for a piece of property. Once we found this location, we pulled the trigger.”

Got Wood Axe Throwing can host a multitude of events, including birthday parties, business meeting, team building events and bachelor/bachelorette parties. Coweta location hours are Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at gotwoodaxe.com or their Facebook page.

