‘Got Wood’ axe throwing plans to be prime family experience in Downtown Coweta

The location is located at 102 N. Broadway in Downtown Coweta. Old timers may refer to the building as “the Broadmore.” It was a bank at one time, and the original vault is still inside. The owners plan to keep the vault. You’d probably have to tear down a wall in order to get it out anyway.

“If you can’t throw, you can play the games,” they said. “It’s a family environment, and there’s no age limit.” Parents will have to sign a waiver for their kids to participate in axe throwing.

The owners would like to give it some “Coweta flare,” as well. They understand Coweta still has a lot of small-town charm, and they want to capitalize on the orange and black colors. Like most small town communities, the owners said that customers will be treated like family, and they want to know their names. Simply put, they want it to be a “good, local place for people to come.”

More information about the Coweta location can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

