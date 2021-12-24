‘Got Wood’ axe throwing plans to be prime family experience in Downtown Coweta

Coweta’s historic, Broadmore building will soon be home to a family-friendly axe throwing experience.
Owners Conner Vaughn and Jayme Jackson decided to take a deep dive into the ‘Got Wood Axe Throwing Co.’ after moving to Coweta earlier in the year. The company, owned by a friend of theirs, has other locations in Jenks, downtown Tulsa, midtown Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.
After a hearty conversation, they hit the ground running, and now the Coweta location is slated to open sometime in February.
The location will have axe throwing stations on the east side, and there’s enough space for a billiards room and any other ideas that come to mind. Some opportunities consist of a gaming room with a big screen TV and old gaming consoles to play classic video games. Other ideas include basketball shooting activities or a punching game.
The facility can also be used for date nights, birthday parties, movie nights, corporate events and trivia.
“We’re super excited about it,” Jackson said. “We were just driving down the road one night and Conner said downtown would be a perfect spot to have an ax throwing place.”
A month later, they started planning.
The location is located at 102 N. Broadway in Downtown Coweta. Old timers may refer to the building as “the Broadmore.” It was a bank at one time, and the original vault is still inside. The owners plan to keep the vault. You’d probably have to tear down a wall in order to get it out anyway.
“If you can’t throw, you can play the games,” they said. “It’s a family environment, and there’s no age limit.” Parents will have to sign a waiver for their kids to participate in axe throwing.
The owners would like to give it some “Coweta flare,” as well. They understand Coweta still has a lot of small-town charm, and they want to capitalize on the orange and black colors. Like most small town communities, the owners said that customers will be treated like family, and they want to know their names. Simply put, they want it to be a “good, local place for people to come.”
More information about the Coweta location can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.