 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
‘Got Wood’ axe throwing plans to be prime family experience in Downtown Coweta
0 Comments

‘Got Wood’ axe throwing plans to be prime family experience in Downtown Coweta

  • 0
Got Wood

The location is slated to open sometime in Feburary.

 Justin Ayer

Coweta’s historic, Broadmore building will soon be home to a family-friendly axe throwing experience.

Owners Conner Vaughn and Jayme Jackson decided to take a deep dive into the ‘Got Wood Axe Throwing Co.’ after moving to Coweta earlier in the year. The company, owned by a friend of theirs, has other locations in Jenks, downtown Tulsa, midtown Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.

After a hearty conversation, they hit the ground running, and now the Coweta location is slated to open sometime in February.

The location will have axe throwing stations on the east side, and there’s enough space for a billiards room and any other ideas that come to mind. Some opportunities consist of a gaming room with a big screen TV and old gaming consoles to play classic video games. Other ideas include basketball shooting activities or a punching game.

The facility can also be used for date nights, birthday parties, movie nights, corporate events and trivia.

“We’re super excited about it,” Jackson said. “We were just driving down the road one night and Conner said downtown would be a perfect spot to have an ax throwing place.”

A month later, they started planning.

The location is located at 102 N. Broadway in Downtown Coweta. Old timers may refer to the building as “the Broadmore.” It was a bank at one time, and the original vault is still inside. The owners plan to keep the vault. You’d probably have to tear down a wall in order to get it out anyway.

Broadmore building

The location is located at 102 N. Broadway in downtown Coweta.

“If you can’t throw, you can play the games,” they said. “It’s a family environment, and there’s no age limit.” Parents will have to sign a waiver for their kids to participate in axe throwing.

The owners would like to give it some “Coweta flare,” as well. They understand Coweta still has a lot of small-town charm, and they want to capitalize on the orange and black colors. Like most small town communities, the owners said that customers will be treated like family, and they want to know their names. Simply put, they want it to be a “good, local place for people to come.”

More information about the Coweta location can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert