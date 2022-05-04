Golf's equipment professional: Coweta's Bradshaw gearing up for last PGA Championship in tenure

Coweta native Roy Bradshaw is ultimately the head honcho when it pertains to the look of the course in one the biggest, most prestigious golf events in the country — the PGA Championship.

Bradshaw, 64, is going on his 39th year of working at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, and he’s been equipment manager since 2008. He believes the 2022's PGA Championship will bring in anywhere from 40 to 60,000 people on the golf course.

It will also be his last PGA Championship, as Bradshaw decided he will take a well-deserved retirement in March 2023.

Bradshaw’s job, simply put, is to keep the golf course looking good. He oversees three mechanics, and makes sure all the equipment is ready to be used. Whether it’s the Championship Golf Course’s abundance of top-of-the-line mowers, carts, spray rigs or weed eaters, Bradshaw and his team are going to make sure they’re working and ready to go.

When the PGA Championship comes to T-town on May 16, Bradshaw's team will work long and meticulous days. They have to be. When the pros like Tiger Woods and defending champion Phil Mickelson are expected to come to town, an abundance of eyes and eyes are going to be zoned in to their play, and rightfully so, the aesthetics of the golf course.

“Just about every piece of equipment will be used every morning the day of the championship,” he told the Wagoner County American-Tribune. “My team and I will meet at 4 a.m. for a quick meeting, and by 4:30 we will get the course ready. There will be about 80 of us, so when the TV comes on, it will look great.”

He’ll typically end his day around 10 p.m., catch some shut-eye and do it all over again for a week.

Don’t let Bradshaw fool you. Like the golf greats, Bradshaw is considered a 'golf course equipment great.' He knows the course like the back of his hand. 2022 will mark his third PGA Championship. He’s also done a U.S. Open, two tour championships, and multiple Big 12 and mid-amateur tournaments in his tenure.

Bradshaw was hired on with Southern Hills in 1983 as a young 20-something looking for a job. He was a crew member, and worked his way up to assistant golf superintendent. He offered his services on a whim to his boss for the equipment manager position in 2008, and he’s never been anywhere else since.

But in March of 2023, he’ll be calling it a career. Since he’s spent so much time on the golf course when his children were in school, he doesn’t want to miss out on his grandchildren’s activities. He’s got four grandsons and two granddaughters. He also plans to catch up on some bucket list travel adventures, and maybe mow a lawn or two on his own time. But none of it compares to seeing his grandchildren do their thing on the field, court or stage.

“I’ve got four grandsons who play sports — one is on the Coweta football team as a sophomore. I want to be able to see some of their things.”

Bradshaw is a Coweta guy through and through. Having graduated from Coweta High School in 1977, some may say he never left school grounds. He is Coweta Football’s prime statistician on the sidelines, never missing a touchdown, catch or yard on paper. He has no plans to retire from that gig anytime soon.

Bradshaw grew up in Coweta, and eventually bought a home there after a quick stint in Tulsa. All of his children went to Coweta schools. Now his grandchildren are happily following the same path. The Bradshaw’s live and breathe the orange and black.

Bradshaw was able to see a sneak peak of 4-time PGA Champion Tiger Woods, and winner of the 2007 Championship at Southern Hills, scout the course again on April 28. He played a full 18 holes, alongside "caddie" Southern Hills Country Club Director of Golf Cary Cozby.

Bradshaw has a good feeling Woods will play in the tournament, despite his injuries after a rollover crash near Los Angeles in February 2021.

“He doesn’t really talk to anybody. I wouldn’t either if I was in his shoes,” Bradshaw laughed. “But you couldn’t really tell he’d been hurt. He walked the golf course with very little problems, from what I can see. As employees, you don’t really want to bother them. You want them to get the feeling you gave them respect.”

With no COVID-19 restrictions, Bradshaw is expecting a full house for the 2022 PGA Championship. Vendors have told him this year will be the largest they’ve ever had to set up for. People have been cooped up. They are ready to experience pro golf in its truest form with some of the best players who’ve ever picked up a golf club.

“It’s been mind boggling to see all of the things they’ve done this year to do this,” Bradshaw said. “Just mind boggling.”

