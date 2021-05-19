 Skip to main content
Globogym wins Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Kickball Tournament
Globogym wins Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Kickball Tournament

182156857_1644043935767014_6239942102684160288_n.jpg

The third annual Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Kickball Tournament took place on May 8, 2021, at Maple Park. A total of five teams entered the tournament. Globogym took home first place and defeated Chinowth and Cohen in the championship game.

