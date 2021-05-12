'Giving Wall' provides meals to those in need

MIAMI, Okla. — It started with one coat rack sitting outside a restaurant, but that one humanitarian gesture soon put an Ottawa County community in the spotlight for its work to feed and clothe the homeless during frigid weather conditions at the height of a global pandemic.

Just as two major ice storms were hitting the area, homeless individuals in Miami were seeking shelter and food.

Homeless people were staying at a Miami church and at hotels, said Jennifer White, owner of the Dawg House, a gourmet hot dog café.

About a week before the ice storms hit in February, a friend of White’s asked her if she would set up a coat rack at the diner for those needing a coat.

“Later she called me and explained the concept behind the ‘Giving Wall,’” White said.

White began hanging on one of the restaurant’s walls receipts for prepaid meals. Diners were able to come in and get warm and sit down to a warm meal at no charge.

“One thing led to another,” White said. “The next thing we knew it was up to three restaurants in Miami and other restaurants in neighboring towns were also involved.”