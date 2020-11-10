Give the gift of life at November blood drive

Wagoner High School will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive Thursday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wagoner Middle School gymnasium.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age (with parental permission) or older is eligible to donate. For every one donation, three people can be helped.

Organizers have set a goal to collect 37 pints at this event. Those who donate will receive a free OBI face mask, vintage T-shirt and free COVID-19 antibody blood test. Donors ages 16-17 will need parental consent to be screened for antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing yet walk-ins will be accepted as the schedule allows. To sign up for a spot, go to obi.org or send an email to Acantrell@wagonerps.org.

For students who donate, they can enroll in OBI’s honor cord program.

“Students who give blood six times before they graduate from high school will earn an honor cord to wear at graduation,” said OBI representative Lucy Laird. “They will also earn a certificate and their name will be listed on our website as a thank you for helping to save a minimum of 18 different patients during high school.”