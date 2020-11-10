 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Give the gift of life at November blood drive

Give the gift of life at November blood drive

{{featured_button_text}}
OBI Blood Drive Promotion 2020

Renee Miller, an educator from William R. Teague Elementary, rolls up her sleeve to donate blood at a Wagoner High School Community Blood Drive in 2019. The school’s last blood drive of 2020 will be held Thursday, Nov. 19.

 LUCY LAIRD, OKLAHOMA BLOOD INSTITUTE

Wagoner High School will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive Thursday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wagoner Middle School gymnasium.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age (with parental permission) or older is eligible to donate. For every one donation, three people can be helped.

Organizers have set a goal to collect 37 pints at this event. Those who donate will receive a free OBI face mask, vintage T-shirt and free COVID-19 antibody blood test. Donors ages 16-17 will need parental consent to be screened for antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing yet walk-ins will be accepted as the schedule allows. To sign up for a spot, go to obi.org or send an email to Acantrell@wagonerps.org.

For students who donate, they can enroll in OBI’s honor cord program.

“Students who give blood six times before they graduate from high school will earn an honor cord to wear at graduation,” said OBI representative Lucy Laird. “They will also earn a certificate and their name will be listed on our website as a thank you for helping to save a minimum of 18 different patients during high school.”

Laird reminds that every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed.

“As the nation’s sixth largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals in Oklahoma. To meet those needs, it takes nearly 1,200 blood donors a day.”

Laird said high school donors are some of the most dedicated blood donors in Oklahoma.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case
News

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case

  • Updated

The defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was a "major supplier of methamphetamine to Muskogee, Cherokee, and Wagoner counties," according to a news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News