Get up and glow: Route 66 travelers treated to new and improved neon signs in Tulsa

Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, 1347 E. 11th St., is among businesses that took advantage of the grant program for new neon.

Said Martin about signs aided by the grant program: “People are noticing and slowing down. Other communities around the country are looking at what we are doing and saying ‘hey, maybe we will put some money aside and see if we can do something like this.’ That would be great. Right now we are really happy.”

Asked to measure Route 66’s value to Tulsa, Martin said that’s tough to do and it depends on who you ask. He pointed out that international travelers take Route 66 as a way of experiencing America. And Tulsa isn’t just “on” the Mother Road. Tulsa is part of the Route 66 origin story.

“A Tulsan was at the table whenever the whole road was established in the first place,” Martin said, referring to Cyrus Avery, who was known as as the “Father of Route 66.”

“When you travel the road, you get to see everything from Chicago to St. Louis to things out west,” Martin said. “Tulsa has kind of a cross section of so much with our architecture and the cuisine you can have here. Like El Rancho Grande was one of the first places people could stop and get Tex-Mex at a brick-and-mortar when it was built there in the 1950s.