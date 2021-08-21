 Skip to main content
Get a ride: KATS is available for pick-ups, drop-offs in Wagoner County
If you ever wondered how to get a ride to your next doctor’s appointment or job interview, KATS might be your next, best solution.

KATS stands for Ki Bois Area Transit System. It is a rural transit system available in Wagoner County for people who have no dependable forms of transportation.

If you don’t live in Wagoner County, they also cover 11, other counties in Oklahoma.

KATS has mini vans, busses (in select areas) and ADA compliant transit vans, which can support up to nine people.

The vehicles operate from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Typically, a ride will cost $1 in city limits and more if it’s outside of city limits.

All drivers are required to pass background checks and drug and alcohol testing. They are also trained annually with defensive driving skills, and know to secure wheel chairs properly.

With COVID-19 still lingering, all passengers and drivers are required to wear masks. Staff wipe down the vehicles consistently and sanitize them each day. Each vehicle also has an air purifying system inside.

Transit Director Charla Sloan said the service is perfect for anyone that needs a ride to work, a doctor’s appointment, grocery store or to their home. If passengers are requesting to go to a safe location, the drivers will go.

“This is public transportation — and it does not matter what your income level is,” Sloan said. “A lot of programs base their services on income, and this is not one of them.”

Sloan said she strongly believes it’s an opportunity for people to be dependent by getting a job and staying in their homes without having to go to a nursing home.

More information on prices and routes can be found on their website.

news@wagonercountyat.com

To book a ride

Wagoner office: (918)-485-0059

Coweta office: (918)-486-1783

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

