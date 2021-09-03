Generator Supercenter joins Coweta Chamber: 'It’s a niche market but a good market,’ says owner

Generator Supercenter of Oklahoma President Austin Partida said 94 percent of homes in the U.S. do not have an operating generator.

It's crazy to think about that here in Oklahoma — severe weather central.

“It really is a great market to be in,” he said. “There’s just so much opportunity.”

Partida and his team officially joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce in August.

His experience in generator manufacturing goes back a long way, and he told chamber board members the whole story at the August ribbon cutting. Partida worked roughly four years at Generac Power Systems, based out of Wisconsin. Eventually, he went to Faith Electric out of Edmond, Okla., and bought the company. He’s since brought in the “generator guy” from Tulsa and merged the two.

Together — and with a little hard work, they sell, service and install generators to roughly 10,000 people, and it’s growing by about 150 people per month. They install about five to six generators a day, he said. He’d like to boost that number to seven.

They even service big business, like Costco and Lowe's.

“Being proactive, especially with homeowners, is essential to cutting down costs,” he said.