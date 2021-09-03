Generator Supercenter joins Coweta Chamber: 'It’s a niche market but a good market,’ says owner

Generator Supercenter of Oklahoma President Austin Partida said 94 percent of homes in the U.S. do not have an operating generator.
It's crazy to think about that here in Oklahoma — severe weather central.
“It really is a great market to be in,” he said. “There’s just so much opportunity.”
Partida and his team officially joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce in August.
His experience in generator manufacturing goes back a long way, and he told chamber board members the whole story at the August ribbon cutting. Partida worked roughly four years at Generac Power Systems, based out of Wisconsin. Eventually, he went to Faith Electric out of Edmond, Okla., and bought the company. He’s since brought in the “generator guy” from Tulsa and merged the two.
Together — and with a little hard work, they sell, service and install generators to roughly 10,000 people, and it’s growing by about 150 people per month. They install about five to six generators a day, he said. He’d like to boost that number to seven.
They even service big business, like Costco and Lowe's.
“Being proactive, especially with homeowners, is essential to cutting down costs,” he said.
If interested in going through Generator Supercenter for your generator needs, Partida said a salesperson will arrive at your home or business. They’ll do an assessment and give quotes on site. They offer financing, if needed.
Once hired, Generator Supercenter staff will give customers 24-hour emergency repair and maintenance services, manufacturer certified technicians, Turnkey installations and more, according to their website.
“Just think — your power goes off, and since everything is automatic, 15 seconds later you’re sitting there with your lights on and your neighbor is cussing you out,” Partida joked.
Generator Supercenter’s Tulsa office, closest to Wagoner County, is located at 8202 E. 41 St., Tulsa, OK, 74145.