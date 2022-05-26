GED classes coming to Wagoner County for the first time

It's been about a three-year ordeal to get GED classes in Wagoner County, with the closest classes being offered in Broken Arrow. Thanks to persistence by officials at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, the U.S. Dept. of Labor's Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and Green Country Workforce, the vision will finally become a reality after Labor Day.

Together, they needed three things to make the task work: money, a classroom space and an 'okay' from Wagoner County commissioners.

In 2022, they got all three.

Fran Colombin, director of Adult Basic Education at OSU IT, was able to receive a grant from the Oklahoma Dept. of Career and Technology Education that strictly covers students' tuition, curriculum, materials, supplies, and a teacher salary and benefits.

Next they needed a classroom space where they didn't have to pay rent. Thanks to a beneficial land swap between the city of Wagoner and Wagoner County, commissioners' recommended that Colombin's future GED teacher use an empty room in the annex building at 204 N. Casaver Ave., formerly Central Intermediate Elementary School in Wagoner.

Wagoner County commissioners were ecstatic about the idea of finally having GED classes in Wagoner County, and they unanimously gave it the green light at the May 16, 2022 regular business meeting.

"Everyone was just so friendly and helpful in Wagoner," Colombin said. "We really appreciate all that the commissioners are doing to promote our ABE program. We are excited to partner with them to help the adults in Wagoner and surrounding communities."

Next steps will be finding a certified Oklahoma teacher that would be willing to teach GED classes at the Wagoner County annex. The teacher will decide what days and times they will teach. Colombin said GED teachers in her other nine classes teach anywhere from six to 12 hours per week. Other class sites offer day, afternoon, or evening classes. The days and times class is offered will be up to the instructor.

Once a teacher is selected, the GED program will be free for any adult seeking a high school equivalency diploma, Colombin said. For those students who qualify, the required GED tests can be paid for via partnerships with other organizations, such as OKDRS, WIOA, and partnering tribes, including Muscogee and Cherokee Nation. There will even be a graduation ceremony held at OSU IT in Okmulgee at the end of each academic year.

"Once they finish our program, we want them to be able to continue into higher education or get a career where they can earn a sustainable living wage," Colombin said. Continuing training and educational services are provided through partnering programs.

The Wagoner County classroom with be the tenth site spanning five counties to educate adults within the OSU IT system. It takes about 6-9 months to get an accredited High School Equivalency Diploma (GED).

