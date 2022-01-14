Game on: Coweta High School gains competitive E-sports team

Sinkinson said she currently has 15 students interested in their competitive E-sports team, which can start as early as next week. The games will consist of Super Smash Bros., which will require travel to and from competing school sites, and League of Legends. League of Legends won’t require travel because it can be done via computer screens.

“The games are typically picked by the league based on popularity,” Sinkinson said. “In the fall, they can play Valorant, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.” Other games will be added in to the mix as long as they are appropriate for students, she explained.

Competitive E-sports will be offered in the fall and spring, Sinkinson said. Gamers are required to have a minimum of two hours of practice time a week, and they can expect to travel at least two to four times a season. There will be select qualifying tournaments scattered into the seasons.

Like athletics, AG Ed, and band, Sinkinson and Poindexter agree that competition is still present with E-sports.

“It’s not your typical sporting event. You have to take into account strategy, team work, reflexes and preparation. While they may not be physically playing games, it still requires a lot of the same mental effort,” they said.