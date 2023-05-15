The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners approved funding for a flood study regarding the Sycamore Farms neighborhood during the May 8 regular meeting during Executive Session.

The study was approved at a cost of $36,000, which will be paid out of the CARES Act funds.

Under Old Business:

• The board tabled the update of Wagoner County ACCO Building Appraisals.

Under Announcements:

• Judy Elliott, who is the 9-1-1 coordinator, told the board they had acquired $70,000 through a grant for needed recorders.

Under Executive Session:

• The Rausch Coleman Homes v. Board of County Commissioners of Wagoner County had no action taken at this time.

• No action was also taken on any action regarding the purchase or appraisal of real property.