Front-row seat: Pawhuska braces for filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin said they have got his temporary location leased through July 31. Martin hopes to be back in his regular location by August. He has more than 40 years invested in the Kihekah Avenue spot — 30 as the appliance store’s owner and 12 as an employee of a previous owner.

Meanwhile, Hometown Appliance is back in the movie business. Director Terrence Malick, who has Bartlesville roots, used locations around Pawhuska when shooting the 1998 film “The Thin Red Line,” according to Martin.

“They shot one scene in front of my building,” Martin said. “The guys just walked by. I’m kind of a movie guy. I like movies. And there are a lot of people in town that feel that way I do. They are anxious and excited. Martin Scorsese has been been in my building twice. I still haven’t met him because I have been busy doing things and he has been busy doing things while he was there.”

‘Lot of history here’

Martin, when being interviewed about the relocation of his business, reminded visitors that many people from Pawhuska have gone on to do things.