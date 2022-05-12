Front Porch winery employee charged with embezzlement; multiple lawsuits underway

A former employee of Wagoner’s Front Porch Winery has been charged with two counts of embezzlement by the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office, and now the winery’s majority owner is suing him for additional matters.

William Jay Stephens, of Wagoner, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of embezzlement on Feb. 8, 2022, according to Wagoner County jail records. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

According to court records, Mary Susan Mcauliff, of Wagoner, accused Stephens of fraudulently using her credit card for purchases exceeding $2,500 without her permission around Dec. 21, 2021. Mcauliff also accused Stephens of fraudulently accepting $5,000 as labor fees on a project and not using that money for the purpose, nor finishing the project.

Mcauliff is the majority owner — 80% — and founder of the for profit business corporation, Front Porch Winery LLC. Stephens and his wife, Natuasha, own a 20% stake in the winery, per court records. On April 1, 2022, Mcauliff filed a lawsuit accusing the Stephens of taking property from the winery and refusing to help her shut the winery down.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune reached out to Stephens via telephone. He admitted to dissolving all involvement with the winery on Jan 1, 2022. He would not speak to specifics about the lawsuits.

Stephens, alongside wife Natuasha, have since filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy on March 29, 2022, according to court records obtained by the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

In 2017, Stephens was charged with six felony counts of embezzlement and one felony count of pattern of criminal offenses in Cleveland County. He was accused of receiving full or partial client payments for work never completed with his tornado shelter business, Tornado King Inc, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office. Stephens was given a five-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay $101,403.23 in restitution, according to court records.

Stephens’ next court date will be on May 24 at the Wagoner County Courthouse regarding the new embezzlement charges. Session will begin at 9 a.m.

