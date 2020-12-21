Front line COVID protection arrives through vaccine at Wagoner Community Hospital

Administrators and staff members at Wagoner Community Hospital rolled up their sleeves Monday, Dec 21 to receive the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination. The hospital joins other healthcare facilities in Oklahoma to be among the first to receive the vaccine for its staff who serves on the front line of fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The vaccine arrived in Oklahoma on Dec. 14.

WCH Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Leopard, FACHE, was among the first in line to be vaccinated. He has seen first-hand the effects of COVID-19 on patients and the stress on staff that provide care to those individuals.

When asked if vaccine availability will ease some of the burden on staff members knowing there is an added layer of protection for them, he emphatically replied, “Absolutely!” He added the vaccine is optional for staff.

“We recommend they consider it, but have no policies in place to require it in order to work at the hospital at this time,” he said. “We have had a very positive response to receiving the vaccine. As to be expected, there has been some apprehension from staff, but WCH has answered questions and hesitancy to try and best educate our staff on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine”