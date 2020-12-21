Front line COVID protection arrives through vaccine at Wagoner Community Hospital

Administrators and staff members at Wagoner Community Hospital rolled up their sleeves Monday, Dec 21 to receive the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination. The hospital joins other healthcare facilities in Oklahoma to be among the first to receive the vaccine for its staff who serves on the front line of fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The vaccine arrived in Oklahoma on Dec. 14.
WCH Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Leopard, FACHE, was among the first in line to be vaccinated. He has seen first-hand the effects of COVID-19 on patients and the stress on staff that provide care to those individuals.
When asked if vaccine availability will ease some of the burden on staff members knowing there is an added layer of protection for them, he emphatically replied, “Absolutely!” He added the vaccine is optional for staff.
“We recommend they consider it, but have no policies in place to require it in order to work at the hospital at this time,” he said. “We have had a very positive response to receiving the vaccine. As to be expected, there has been some apprehension from staff, but WCH has answered questions and hesitancy to try and best educate our staff on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine”
Leopard said healthcare workers in general are kind of born into the mentality of “put the oxygen mask on yourself first, so you can save others later.”
“Taking the vaccine allows us not only to take care of our patients with an added layer of protection, but to go home to our families and loved ones with the same sense of security.”
Leopard applauds the dedication his hospital staff has given to their jobs during this global pandemic.
“I can summarize the most unprecedented year with two words … thank you!” Leopard exclaimed. “The bravery and resiliency of our professional staff amazes me and I am so proud of them.”
Wagoner Community Hospital had its first COVID inpatient admission in late March, 2020. Leopard said since that time, the facility has admitted and treated 52 patients.
“In our experience, about 27 percent of positive COVID patients require hospitalization,” he noted. “We have performed 1,568 COVID tests and 192 of these (12 percent) were positive.”
Leopard said he believes the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the public no later than mid- to late-spring, 2021. The rollout and administration of vaccines will be managed by a four phased approach based on priority and risk. The general public falls into phase four.
The health department will release information on when the date is to be expected.
Many residents are concerned about costs associated with the vaccine. WCH Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Sharp said the federal government is handling much of the cost.
“They are taking steps to make sure all Americans have access to the vaccine at no cost,” Sharp said. “There may be some locations that won’t charge for the vaccine but will charge to administer it.
“Right now at Wagoner Community Hospital, we are not charging for the vaccine as long as it is being provided to us for no charge. We feel this is the right thing to do to help our community.”
Leopard said while the arrival of vaccines is good news in the fight to defeat COVID-19, it does not signal an immediate end to the nation’s suffering.
“We cannot stop the precautions that we know decrease the spread of the disease: masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing,” he noted. “We should push for high vaccination rates and trust the COVID vaccination process.
“As caregivers, our essential role in protecting the health and well-being of our communities goes beyond the care we provide. We want to be a valued and trusted voice to our community and our example is perhaps the strongest health resource we have. That’s why I was first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
