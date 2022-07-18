From the editor: Thank you for the memories, Wagoner County

This announcement doesn’t come easy, so here it goes.

This is my last week as editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. My last day is Friday, July 22.

Life is full of twists and turns, both professionally and personally. My next opportunity came as a twist of sorts. I will be the next Senior Reporter at KJRH-TV in Tulsa starting July 25. That’s right — just one year after I thought I hung my hat up in the TV News business for good. Apparently, it wasn’t attached to the hook tight enough.

I will still tell day-to-day news stories for the 5 and 6 p.m. shows at Channel 2, but I'll be taking more of an investigative approach. I’ll help guide some of the new journalists on the team, and also work on long-form investigative stories. At this point in my life with all of the other twists and turns happening, my gut is telling me it’s a good move. I’m excited, and I’d love it if you would tune in.

My time telling stories in Wagoner County is far from over.

Wagoner, I can’t wait to be back and report on the finished downtown streetscape and resurfacing project. Coweta, the one cent sales tax increase will surely do wonders for the community from an infrastructure and public safety standpoint. Porter, I’ll be checking in on Livesay Orchards’ peach crop next year (fingers crossed). Okay, I can’t wait to chat about the benefits of the newly upgraded playground and splash pad.

Obviously that doesn’t even scratch the surface. Wagoner County is full of stories, but most importantly, great people. It’s why it’s one of the fastest growing counties in Oklahoma.

THANK YOU to the awesome people of Wagoner County.

Thank you for talking to me during the good times and the not-so-good times. Thank you for the story tips and ideas. Thank you for smiling at the feel-good stories. Thank you for reading the hard news stories. Thank you for the luncheon invites. Thank you for the history lessons. Thank you for the exciting athletic contests. Thank you for the tours. Thank you for the festivals. Thank you for the informative meetings and seminars. Thank you for the prime photo opportunities. I can go on. The point: I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for you.

My one hope is that I helped keep you aware and informed of what’s going on in your community. Community journalism is few and far between these days, and you’d be hard pressed to find a journalist that puts as much effort into a given area than a local newspaper person. I wish I had clones so I could have been in more places at once!

I’m inspired by so many of you: the resiliency of the Coweta community coming together after a fluke EF-1 tornado will always stick with me, or the countless amount of driven students I’ve talked to who are doing amazing things. Just when I thought my life was busy, I’d talk to some of our city leaders and quickly be reminded just how ‘not’ busy I was compared to them.

This isn’t goodbye! I encourage you to get in touch with me via my social media profiles (below) for any future story ideas, tips, or even just to say hello or catch up. I’m always available.

Lastly and certainly not least: this job is open! If you think you may be a good fit or know someone who is into journalism and/or familiar with Wagoner County, please send Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington an email at jason.collington@tulsaworld.com.

Facebook: Justin Ayer News

Twitter: @JustinAyerNews