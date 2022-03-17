 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From passion to business, The Cupcakery joins Wagoner chamber

The Cupcakery

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Cupcakery into membership

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

The Cupcakery, a one-woman home bakery, has decided to take her love for baking from Granny’s kitchen, and bring it to Wagoner for everyone to enjoy.

Chrissy, the owner, is excited to have the opportunity to share her passion for baking with Wagoner. She attributes her love for baking from “the best cook and baker in the world, her Granny Price.”

For now, she’s a home baker under the new cottage law, but someday she will — maybe — be a brick and mortar shop. Chrissy’s products can be picked up at Bountiful Harvest at 125 N. Main in Wagoner — another Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce member.

Chrissy offers a wide range of breads, pies, cakes, cookies and other treats. She also takes special orders.

It “it’s pretty and taste’s delicious,” Chrissy has done her job.

For special orders, check out The Cupcakery’s social media pages, website or call 918-304-0424.

news@wagonercountyat.com

