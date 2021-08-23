 Skip to main content
From Joplin to Coweta: Savanah Bandy, realtor, joins chamber
Savanah Bandy
Courtesy: Coweta Chamber of Commerce

Savanah Bandy, realtor with Keller Williams Preferred, is officially a member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber members, along with her family, were joined together for an official ribbon cutting on Aug. 19.

Her office is located at 2438 W. New Orleans St. in Broken Arrow.

Bandy and her husband are from the Joplin, Mo. area. Having worked in journalism for two publications, Bandy said she knows the importance of joining a local chamber of commerce.

Bandy said she got into real estate about a year ago.

“The businesses that were successful and the ones that stayed around the longest were always a part of the chamber,” she said.

Bandy said she got married about six weeks ago to her husband, Coleman. He’s currently going to Law School at the University of Tulsa, she said.

When asked why she moved to northeastern Oklahoma she said proudly, “everyone is so friendly here.”

news@wagonercountyat.com

