From flowers to CamoDust, Bloom & Things has it in Coweta

A Coweta family with long-time ties to the community is re-investing in the downtown Broadway District with yet another business venture.

Bloom & Things at 119 N. Broadway is owned by George and Pam Morris and opened for business in August of this year. They joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Bloom & Things offers live and silk floral arrangements, plants, funeral sprays, stuffed animals, helium balloons, candy bags, fruit baskets and various gift items, including colored sand to fill bottles and ornaments.

The business is unique in that it also caters to the hunting community.

“We are the only supplier in town for CamoDust, a dust that breaks down human scent molecules. If a deer comes downwind, it can’t smell you,” explained shop manager Madison McClure. “We will also have bowfishing arrows and tips and Youth Bowfishing shirts.”

McClure began working in the flower and gift business after graduating from Coweta High School in 2019 at Hatfield’s Flower & Home Merchantile. This is her first full-time business opportunity and she is excited to be involved in her hometown.

She is joined on staff by florist Laci Woodward.