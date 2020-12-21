From flowers to CamoDust, Bloom & Things has it in Coweta

A Coweta family with long-time ties to the community is re-investing in the downtown Broadway District with yet another business venture.
Bloom & Things at 119 N. Broadway is owned by George and Pam Morris and opened for business in August of this year. They joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Bloom & Things offers live and silk floral arrangements, plants, funeral sprays, stuffed animals, helium balloons, candy bags, fruit baskets and various gift items, including colored sand to fill bottles and ornaments.
The business is unique in that it also caters to the hunting community.
“We are the only supplier in town for CamoDust, a dust that breaks down human scent molecules. If a deer comes downwind, it can’t smell you,” explained shop manager Madison McClure. “We will also have bowfishing arrows and tips and Youth Bowfishing shirts.”
McClure began working in the flower and gift business after graduating from Coweta High School in 2019 at Hatfield’s Flower & Home Merchantile. This is her first full-time business opportunity and she is excited to be involved in her hometown.
She is joined on staff by florist Laci Woodward.
“I am very happy to help everyone that I grew up with and their families,” McClure admitted. “I am right next door to my mom and grandma and have my aunt to help me out. It’s definitely been an adventure!”
McClure said one of her favorite things is taking Coweta students their tiger balloons and candy bags when they are named Tiger Cub of the Month.
Bloom & Things offers free delivery to Coweta addresses. The business also offers delivery to all of Wagoner County including Porter and Wagoner and to Broken Arrow, Bixby, Tulsa and Haskell.
The local florist uses the Flower Shop Network and Telefloral services.
Bloom & Things is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Owner George Morris said in January, the business will extend operational hours to include Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. That will continue until Valentine’s Day.
“It’s a busy downtown,” he commented. “If we can build up enough people who shop on Saturday, it will make a difference.”
For more information, call 918-486-5440, go online to bloomandthings.com or find Bloom & Things on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!