From 4-H educator to insurance, Alex Magee joins Wagoner chamber

Whether he’s raising cattle, undertaking a construction project, and now helping people find insurance that fit their needs, Alex Magee, from Tulsa, is always ready to provide a helping hand.

The Tulsa native recently got licensed in Property, Causality, Life and Health insurance with the Stacey Ray Farmers Agency.

On top of it all, Magee’s also a proud new member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We can meet mostly any insurance need from auto and home to business, life, renters, and Medicare,” Magee said.

Magee lives to help others, and he’s a firm believer that Stacey and Heidi Ray of Stacey Ray Farmers Agency, are too. He lives near Porter with his wife, three-year-old and newborn sons.

Magee is currently appointed with Farmers, as well as three Medicare companies.

In his spare team, Magee raises Beefmaster cattle, and his wife is a credit analyst for First Oklahoma Bank.

His background includes a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science at Oklahoma State University. It’s also where he met his wife. From there, he began work as a 4-H educator shortly after graduation.