Friend of boy slain in Wagoner 2013 crash continues seeking justice: ‘It could be someone else’s child next’

Billy knew the Bible cover to cover, and called it the “Good Book,” Diehl said. His faith was most important to him, and if you needed a prayer, he’d quote the bible and say, “This is what the Good Book says about this.”

His enjoyment stemmed from Nerf gun wars with his siblings, and Pokémon, she said. Diehl remembers frequently ‘battling’ with Billy during those wars, and his smile would brighten up the room.

“He had one of the most creative brains you’d ever come across. He was so imaginative,” Diehl said.

Diehl was 13 years old at the time. Now she’s 20 years old mother with a daughter of her own in Wagoner. To this day, Diehl said she observes children riding their bikes to school, or walking home from a football game. Just like how it was eight years ago.

It all goes back to the main point she’s trying to stress: It could be someone else’s child.

“For a lot of people, it’s just one of those stories people hear about … they feel bad for Billy and then it’s forgotten,” she said. “It hasn’t been like that for people who are close to Billy. It’s an everyday thing.”

A memorial still sits at the corner of East Ninth Street and North Story Avenue commemorating Billy Lord.

