Friend of boy slain in Wagoner 2013 crash continues seeking justice: ‘It could be someone else’s child next’

Whether it’s his love for nerf guns, the Bible or Pokemon, Janae Diehl said 12-year-old Billy Lord is remembered as a wonderful child destined for great things.
“He had one of the purest hearts,” Diehl said, a close-friend of Lord. “There’s no doubt in my mind he would have grown up to do amazing things in this world.”
Lord was 12 years old when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while riding home from a church gathering on his bicycle. The driver, Richard Roth, hit Lord near East Ninth Street and North Story Avenue in November 2013.
Roth, with a blood alcohol content level quadruple the legal limit at the time, left the scene but returned later with his wife, records reflect.
A Wagoner County District Court jury found Roth, 42, guilty in October 2014 of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
Roth spent seven years in prison for the crash; but recently had his conviction dismissed due to the McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction in 2020.
The McGirt ruling states that most Indian reservations in eastern Oklahoma were never disestablished at statehood, therefore, the state doesn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute cases involving Native Americans that happened on tribal land. Roth is not a member of a civilized tribe, but Billy was a member of the Cherokee Nation. The death occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
Citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the state’s concurrent jurisdiction claim on Sept. 16 — reversing and remanding the case back to the district court with instructions to dismiss the case.
Diehl said the situation is scary considering Roth, whom she refers to as a "child killer," could be let free.
“There’s no saying that he won’t get drunk again and go out for another joy ride and kill someone else’s child,” Diehl said. “Just remember — in this situation, it may have not been your child, but it could be.”
Diehl remembers Nov. 8, 2013 like it was yesterday.
She was getting ready to meet up with Billy and his older brother, Johney, at the school dance. They didn’t have the money to go, so instead they attended a Christian-based hangout with games and activities in the gym, she said. Afterwards, the un-thinkable happened.
Billy knew the Bible cover to cover, and called it the “Good Book,” Diehl said. His faith was most important to him, and if you needed a prayer, he’d quote the bible and say, “This is what the Good Book says about this.”
His enjoyment stemmed from Nerf gun wars with his siblings, and Pokémon, she said. Diehl remembers frequently ‘battling’ with Billy during those wars, and his smile would brighten up the room.
“He had one of the most creative brains you’d ever come across. He was so imaginative,” Diehl said.
Diehl was 13 years old at the time. Now she’s 20 years old mother with a daughter of her own in Wagoner. To this day, Diehl said she observes children riding their bikes to school, or walking home from a football game. Just like how it was eight years ago.
It all goes back to the main point she’s trying to stress: It could be someone else’s child.
“For a lot of people, it’s just one of those stories people hear about … they feel bad for Billy and then it’s forgotten,” she said. “It hasn’t been like that for people who are close to Billy. It’s an everyday thing.”
A memorial still sits at the corner of East Ninth Street and North Story Avenue commemorating Billy Lord.
The ruling sets up the possibility that Roth could be freed from prison early when the appellate court lifts its hold on the ruling after 20 days. This story will be updated.