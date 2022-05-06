Freedom Cleaning joins Wagoner Chamber

Freedom sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Freedom Jones, a longtime Wagoner resident, and her business, Freedom Cleaning, into membership.

Freedom Cleaning can assist with any and all cleaning needs in homes, businesses, remodels, and new construction. She’ll even clean Airbnb’s with the utmost standards of excellence and integrity.

Jones has lived in Wagoner her entire life, and has raised five boys there. She will advocate for Wagoner any chance she gets, and can’t wait to help customers by doing what she loves.

Freedom Cleaners can be reached at 918-729-3970.