Free virtual ACT Boot Camp offered to Native American students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Foundation is offering a free virtual ACT Boot Camp on Friday, Oct. 16, for Native American students preparing for the national exam in December.

ACT Boot Camp is led by MasteryPrep, an organization dedicated to building students’ confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills.

Instructors guide students through content strategies for all four subjects and administer practice tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.

“The landscape of education is changing, and our students are facing new and complex challenges as they prepare for their futures,” said Janice Randall, executive director for Cherokee Nation Foundation. “We’re thankful for quality partners like MasteryPrep, who share our passion for education and help extend vital programs to our students.

“The ACT Boot Camp is perfect for students just getting started with the ACT as well as those looking to perfect their score.”

The deadline to register is Oct. 11. Students interested in the course can call the foundation at 918-207-0950 or apply online at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.