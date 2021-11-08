Free money: Shop Coweta campaign starts Wednesday

If you’re looking for a little extra money to pay back those credit cards after an expensive holiday shopping season, look no further than Shop Coweta 2021.

Shop Coweta 2021 is a program designed for residents and out-of-towners to shop in Coweta city limits this holiday season. In return, shoppers can receive cash-prize tickets from participating Coweta businesses.

It’s a four week program – starting Nov. 15 and ending Dec. 10.

The city of Coweta puts in $7,500 worth of prizes: 11 $500 prizes and 2 $1,000 prizes.

“This program is truly designed to encourage people to shop in Coweta rather than go to other cities,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman.

Tickets are spread out among an average of 50 businesses in Coweta. Anyone that spends above $10 at a participating business receives a ticket. No more than 20 tickets can be given out per transaction.

There are a few exceptions. Unlimited amounts of tickets will be distributed on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

For those who choose not to shop, they too can pick up a ticket at participating businesses. However, they can only get one ticket per day and they must be 18 years or older.