Free money: Shop Coweta campaign starts Monday

If you’re looking for a little extra money to pay back those credit cards after an expensive holiday shopping season, look no further than Shop Coweta 2021.
Shop Coweta 2021 is a program designed for residents and out-of-towners to shop in Coweta city limits this holiday season. In return, shoppers can receive cash-prize tickets from participating Coweta businesses.
It’s a four week program – starting Nov. 15 and ending Dec. 10.
The city of Coweta puts in $7,500 worth of prizes: 11 $500 prizes and 2 $1,000 prizes.
“This program is truly designed to encourage people to shop in Coweta rather than go to other cities,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman.
Tickets are spread out among an average of 50 businesses in Coweta. Anyone that spends above $10 at a participating business receives a ticket. No more than 20 tickets can be given out per transaction.
There are a few exceptions. Unlimited amounts of tickets will be distributed on Black Friday, Nov. 26.
For those who choose not to shop, they too can pick up a ticket at participating businesses. However, they can only get one ticket per day and they must be 18 or older.
City staff ordered 1,000,000 tickets this year. Anywhere between 750,000 and 900,000 tickets are given out each year in the annual event.
“People have told us they’ve paid medical bills or doctors’ visits with the prizes,” said Coweta Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christy Wheeland. “It doesn’t have to be for just goods, it can be for services.”
Tickets will be distributed to participating businesses early this week. Only businesses within Coweta city limits may participate.
Anyone can receive tickets for shopping in Coweta starting Nov. 15. You don’t need to live within city limits. It’s simply to encourage shopping in Coweta.
City staff said they are expecting a much-bigger turnout this year since more people are going out to shop in-person since the pandemic is taking a turn.
“Our goal is to keep tax dollars in town,” Kolman added. “It fixes the roads and pays police and firefighters — it’s important.”
The first round of tickets will be drawn Tuesday, Dec. 14 at noon. Winners have until Dec. 16 to claim their prizes at City Hall.
If needed, there will be a second round of tickets drawn Friday, Dec. 17. Winners will have until Dec. 21 to claim the prizes.
A list of businesses participating in Shop Coweta will be posted once it’s available.