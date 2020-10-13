Free meals still offered to Porter students

The calendar says October, but Porter Consolidated Schools continues to be an open site for the Summer Food Service Program.

Child Nutrition Director Gloria James said meals continue to be provided to children free of charge. While they were available for pickup this summer, meals are now provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Porter school cafeteria.

“We are participating, per USDA waiver, in the Summer Food Service Program through Dec. 31. This means all kids eat free during in-school learning days and on distance-learning days,” James explained.

Staff will offer grab-and-go meals for distance learning days via drive-thru pick-up at the cafeteria. Meals will be distributed from 10-11 a.m. James said any child age 1-18 can receive a free meal on distance learning days.

“We hope the USDA waiver will be extended until the end of school,” James noted.

For more information, call James at 918-483-2401, ext. 30, or send an email to gjames@porter.k12.ok.us.

