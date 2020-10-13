 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free meals still offered to Porter students

Free meals still offered to Porter students

{{featured_button_text}}
Porter Logo
FILE

The calendar says October, but Porter Consolidated Schools continues to be an open site for the Summer Food Service Program.

Child Nutrition Director Gloria James said meals continue to be provided to children free of charge. While they were available for pickup this summer, meals are now provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Porter school cafeteria.

“We are participating, per USDA waiver, in the Summer Food Service Program through Dec. 31. This means all kids eat free during in-school learning days and on distance-learning days,” James explained.

Staff will offer grab-and-go meals for distance learning days via drive-thru pick-up at the cafeteria. Meals will be distributed from 10-11 a.m. James said any child age 1-18 can receive a free meal on distance learning days.

“We hope the USDA waiver will be extended until the end of school,” James noted.

For more information, call James at 918-483-2401, ext. 30, or send an email to gjames@porter.k12.ok.us.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News