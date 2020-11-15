 Skip to main content
Free meals still offered to Okay students

Okay Public Schools

 PROVIDED

The calendar says November, but Okay Public Schools continues to be an open site for the Summer Food Service Program.

School officials say meals continue to be provided to children free of charge. While they were available for pickup this summer, meals are now provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the middle/high school and elementary school.

At the middle/high school, breakfast is served from 7:45-8 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:20-11:45 a.m. and 12:20-12:45 p.m.

At the elementary school, breakfast is from 8-8:30 a.m. while lunch is from 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

At all campus sites, weekend meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are distributed on Thursdays from 2-4:15 p.m.

All children are eligible for the food program service regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability with no discrimination. OPS is an equal opportunity provider.

For more information, Okay Schools at 918-682-2548.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

