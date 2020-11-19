Free holiday meal planned Thursday in Porter

The Porter Fire Department is gearing up for its 3rd annual Community Thanksgiving Feast Thursday, Nov. 26 from 2-5 p.m. at the fire station, 617 S. Main and the community is invited to attend.

Organizers plan to prepare 300 meals for dine-in, carry-out and deliveries (with advance notice). While all meals will be prepared as take-out, there will be seating at the fire station for those who wish to dine there in the company of others.

Seating will allow for social distancing and each area will be sanitized after each use.

The menu will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, water and iced tea. The fire chief and another firefighter will be smoking the hams and turkeys while community volunteers and firefighters’ wives are helping bring the sides.

“We started this so anyone who doesn’t have someone to spend Thanksgiving with can dine with others,” noted Tonya Springsted, whose husband, Adam is fire chief. “Last year we served in the upper 200s on meals.”

“We never know who is by themselves, and our goal is for people to reach those who are at home alone so we can deliver meals to them. There is a handful that we know about, but we would love to extend it to more,” she added.

To place a carry-out order or make arrangements for meal delivery, call Adam Springsted at 918-408-1660 or Tonya Springsted at 918-289-3715.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.