Free HIV Testing To Be Held At Wagoner Community Hospital

Each year on June 27, National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) is observed - a day to emphasize and encourage HIV testing.

The NHTD theme for 2022 is "HIV Testing is Self-Care". Self-Care is the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness and disability. The testing is free, easy, fast, and confidential.

HIV testing is recommended for:

• Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 at least once as part of routine health care.

• Those with certain ongoing risk factors.

• As part of protective prenatal care, as all pregnant women should receive certain blood tests to detect infections and other illnesses, such as HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B.

"We are pleased to offer free HIV testing to our community. Testing is the first step in the care or prevention and a vital tool to help us end HIV in Wagoner County," said Dr. Suzanne M. Salichs, Wagoner Community Hospital Grants Director.

For additional information, please contact Dr. Salichs at (918) 614-5539.