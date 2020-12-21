Free haircuts for Christmas offered Wednesday in Wagoner

Chief Bob Haley and the Wagoner Police Department have teamed up with local barbers and hairstylists to host a “Cuts for Christmas” event Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wagoner Community Building, 102 N. Jefferson.

Free haircuts will be offered to residents of all ages by Chrissy Murphy Charles, Elisha Smith, Angelo Coulter and Bernard Harlin.

Deputy Chief Tony Ponds said this is a first-time endeavor for the department but one that is sure to meet a need in the community.

“Everything is out of kilter right now and there are people not working (because of the pandemic),” Ponds explained. “This time of year people want to get spruced up but the money is not there.”

Wednesday’s event will feature haircuts only. If specific haircuts are requested, stylists and barbers will do their best to accommodate.

Ponds said there will be no washes or styles so that more cuts can be given during the day.

“We will be practicing social distancing while we are there,” Ponds noted. “Bring a mask if you have one, and if you do not, we will provide one. We will also have hand sanitizer there.”

