Free at-home internet launching for Wagoner students, staff
Free internet in Wagoner

Students and staff may be contacted by Windstream over the next, couple weeks

 Tulsa World File

All Wagoner Public Schools students and staff who do not have internet at home can now get it for free with the Emergency Connectivity Fund, or ECF, secured by WPS’s Technology Department.

The ECF is a new resource the federal government has established, said WPS Director of Technology John Aldridge. WPS has secured $915,000 through the new fund for connectivity and new Chromebooks. The funding will allow all students and staff members that do not have an internet connection at home to receive a 50 MBPS filtered broadband connection from Windstream.

In order to receive the free service, you must be a student or staff member at Wagoner Public Schools, you don’t have internet availability at home, and you live in Windstream's service area.

Students and staff may be contacted by Windstream over the next, couple weeks, staff said. It is legitimate and not a scam.

A home internet access application can be found on the Wagoner Public Schools website. Applications will be reviewed by WPS Staff to ensure qualifications are met.

news@wagonercountyat.com

