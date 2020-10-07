Fragrant Forest Farms bee operation joins Wagoner Chamber

“It takes time for hives to grow. It will take bees from spring until fall to actually be ready to go through the winter. You don’t want to take honey from them because they are building their colony up to survive the winter,” she explained.

When there is no nectar to draw from, Jones feeds the bees and mans the hives so they do not rob each other and kill one another trying to get the honey.

From mid-July to mid-August when there is nothing in bloom that bees will eat, she feeds her bees anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 pounds of sugar water. They go through 500 pounds of sugar water each week.

As Jones’ bee operation continues to grow, she is also working on pollinating gardens with flowers and vegetables. She is excited for when the entire garden will be complete.

Jones said most of her orders come through Facebook; however, her natural products are carried locally at Owl Drug. She is a frequent vendor at the Tahlequah Farmer’s Market and is currently working to develop a Fragrant Forest Farms website.

To learn more about the new Chamber member, go to the Fragrant Forest Farms page on Facebook or call 918-844-5493.

