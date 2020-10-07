Fragrant Forest Farms bee operation joins Wagoner Chamber

Fragrant Forest Farms off of Old Highway 69 in rural Wagoner is always buzzing with activity as hundreds upon thousands of bees go about their daily work.
As a result of their efforts, business owner Carol Jones procures all natural products straight from her bee hives, including soaps, lotions, lip balms, sugar scrubs, candles, salves and, of course, award-winning honey.
Last week Jones became the newest member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jones got her start in beekeeping when she started dating her husband, Albert Jones. His son had one bee hive and she would help them work the hive. She became infatuated with the work.
She attended bee classes and became involved with the Northeastern Oklahoma Beekeepers Association to learn all she could about the job.
Since taking the hive over in 2017, her operation has grown to include 16 hives. Each hive has a swarm of anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 bees.
“It’s amazing and infatuating to see all of these bees doing major work that you wouldn’t think a little creature could do,” Jones said. “I love working with them and enjoy the work.”
Jones expects by the end of next season, she will likely have around 30 hives to work with.
“It takes time for hives to grow. It will take bees from spring until fall to actually be ready to go through the winter. You don’t want to take honey from them because they are building their colony up to survive the winter,” she explained.
When there is no nectar to draw from, Jones feeds the bees and mans the hives so they do not rob each other and kill one another trying to get the honey.
From mid-July to mid-August when there is nothing in bloom that bees will eat, she feeds her bees anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 pounds of sugar water. They go through 500 pounds of sugar water each week.
As Jones’ bee operation continues to grow, she is also working on pollinating gardens with flowers and vegetables. She is excited for when the entire garden will be complete.
Jones said most of her orders come through Facebook; however, her natural products are carried locally at Owl Drug. She is a frequent vendor at the Tahlequah Farmer’s Market and is currently working to develop a Fragrant Forest Farms website.
To learn more about the new Chamber member, go to the Fragrant Forest Farms page on Facebook or call 918-844-5493.
