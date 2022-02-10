 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four seniors to be honored at Wagoner Junior Livestock Show
Four seniors to be honored at Wagoner Junior Livestock Show

Ag Seniors- Wagoner

Left to right: Aaiden Murray, Clay Burke, Philly Hall, Shea Hornbuckle

 Courtesy: Pamela Stephens Karnes

Four Wagoner seniors will be recognized for their hard work and love for agriculture and FFA at the Wagoner Junior Livestock Show.

The Wagoner Junior Livestock Show, hosted by the Wagoner AG Booster Association, will be Feb. 18 and 19. A livestock show, consisting of cattle, goats, sheep and hogs will be on Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m., and the BBQ dinner and premium sale will be on Feb. 19. The BBQ dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with the premium sale starting immediately after.

The four seniors that will be honored include Aaiden Murray, Clay Burke, Philly Hall and Shea Hornbuckle. Here are there bios:

Aaiden Murray:

Aaidan is the proud son of David and Jackie Murray. He attends Wagoner High School and participated in FFA and 4H for about 10 years. He plans to attend Northeastern State University after graduation and study Environmental Health and Safety. His career goals include a job in construction, and working his way up to a managerial position.

His favorite AG memory was attending the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis and meeting new friends. His hobbies include duck hunting, baseball, deer hunting and fishing.

Shea Hornbuckle:

Shea is the proud son of Greg and Regan Hornbuckle. He attends Wagoner High School and participated in FFA for nine years — since he was in fourth grade! He plans to go to school to become a certified electrician and pursue his dreams of becoming a professional fisherman.

His favorite AG memory is Alumni Camp and his hobbies include fishing and golf.

Philly Hall:

Philly Hall is the proud daughter of Brad and Andrea Hall. She attends Wagoner High School and participated in FFA and 4H for eight years. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University upon graduation, and her major is currently undecided.

Her favorite AG memory is when she won her class at the Oklahoma Youth Expo with Charlie Wilson, her Hereford steer and made the sale. Her hobbies include showing cows, golf and working at Nothing to Wear.

Clay Burke:

Clay Burke is the proud son of Charles and Amanda Burke. He attends Wagoner High School and participated in FFA and 4H for five years. He plans on attending a two-year school and getting his Associates Degree in Agriculture. He then wants to attend NWOSU to complete an Agricultural Education degree.

His favorite AG memory includes all the road trips and food stops that have occurred over the years. His hobbies are fitting livestock, riding horses and spending time with family.

news@wagonercountyat.com

