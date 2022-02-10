Four seniors to be honored at Wagoner Junior Livestock Show

Shea is the proud son of Greg and Regan Hornbuckle. He attends Wagoner High School and participated in FFA for nine years — since he was in fourth grade! He plans to go to school to become a certified electrician and pursue his dreams of becoming a professional fisherman.

His favorite AG memory is Alumni Camp and his hobbies include fishing and golf.

Philly Hall:

Philly Hall is the proud daughter of Brad and Andrea Hall. She attends Wagoner High School and participated in FFA and 4H for eight years. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University upon graduation, and her major is currently undecided.

Her favorite AG memory is when she won her class at the Oklahoma Youth Expo with Charlie Wilson, her Hereford steer and made the sale. Her hobbies include showing cows, golf and working at Nothing to Wear.

Clay Burke:

Clay Burke is the proud son of Charles and Amanda Burke. He attends Wagoner High School and participated in FFA and 4H for five years. He plans on attending a two-year school and getting his Associates Degree in Agriculture. He then wants to attend NWOSU to complete an Agricultural Education degree.

His favorite AG memory includes all the road trips and food stops that have occurred over the years. His hobbies are fitting livestock, riding horses and spending time with family.

