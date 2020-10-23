 Skip to main content
Four new numbers drawn in Coweta's Shop Local, Shop Small campaign

Four new winning tickets have been drawn for cash prizes in the Shop Local, Shop Small campaign hosted by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

After first round numbers were drawn on Monday, only two winners stepped forward to claim prizes – Tony Smith and Tammy Barnett.

Winning second round numbers and the stores they were distributed from are:

0361709 - Dixie’s Café - $750

0364151—MedPharm - $750

0361854 - Quilting Sister - $750

0364408 – MedPharm - $750

Winning ticket holders must claim their prizes no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. All prizes will be distributed from the Coweta Chamber office, 115 S. Broadway and a photo ID is required to claim winnings

If you do not have a winner, do not throw your tickets away. If necessary, a third and final drawing will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 for any remaining unclaimed prizes. Those tickets must be redeemed no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

