NORMAN – During its March meeting, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents elected Natalie Shirley of Oklahoma City as chair and Eric Stevenson of Westerville, Ohio, as vice chair for the 2023-24 term.

Stevenson, who is a former Wagoner native, was appointed to the board by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019. He previously served as a member of the OU Price College of Business Advisory Council, and on the boards of the National Association of Securities Professionals and the Salvation Army.

He is president of Nationwide Retirement Solutions, managing the team responsible for Nationwide’s retirement solutions business. Previously, he served as senior vice president of Nationwide Retirement Solutions Distribution, where he grew a national team of 500 associates responsible for growing assets and helping more than 2.5 million retirement plan participants prepare for and live in retirement.

Stevenson joined Nationwide in 2006, in life insurance marketing and soon after, he joined retirement solutions marketing, assuming roles of increasing responsibility. In 2007, he was named vice president of Nationwide Retirement Solutions Marketing for the public and private sector.

With 25 years’ experience in leadership roles, Stevenson had previously been with Quaker Oats and Warner-Lambert, where he managed sales and marketing for consumer-packaged goods and over-the-counter products.

Stevenson earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree from OU and his Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School of Management.