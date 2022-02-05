Former Wagoner high graduate offered prestigious scholarship to study abroad

Olivia Wiley, a junior at Kansas State University and former Wagoner High School graduate, has been offered the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study in Dublin, Ireland.

Wiley, an animal sciences and industry major, will attend University College Dublin in the fall.

Wiley told her university she is “excited to expand her knowledge abroad, which would not have been possible without the scholarship.”

Only two other K-State students were offered the federal scholarship in the fall.

Wiley is also a member of the K-State College of Agriculture Ambassadors, working to recruit prospective students.

She is the proud daughter of Christy Hardin, from Wagoner.

"I am happy to see more K-State students, like Olivia, applying for the Gilman scholarship early," said Sara Boro, K-State Education Abroad advisor in the news release. "This scholarship is one of a few education abroad scholarships where students can apply a year before they go abroad and use the funding they receive to plan ahead for their program."

The Gilman scholarship helps U.S. undergraduate students at two-year or four-year colleges or universities participate in study abroad programs worldwide. Gilman scholarships are congressionally funded and established by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000.