Former Wagoner Bulldog Jason Robertson sworn in as federal judge

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announces the appointment of Tulsa attorney, Jason A. Robertson, as a U.S. magistrate judge.

Judge Robertson succeeds former U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder. He is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and has the honor to become the first Cherokee Citizen to be selected as a U.S. magistrate judge.

He will be the only Native American judge currently serving in the federal judiciary in Oklahoma.

Most recently, Judge Robertson was a Partner with Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green, L.L.P. and a mediator with Dispute Resolutions Consultants (DRC). Upon graduation from law school, he became an assistant public defender for Tulsa County where he defended hundreds of persons charged with felony crimes. Thereafter, his practice focused on complex civil litigation matters in general liability, products liability, premise liability, civil rights, construction litigation, police misconduct, medical malpractice, municipal liability, professional liability, pharmacy liability, nursing home abuse, auto and trucking accidents, and bad faith.

During his 24-year career, he prosecuted, defended, and tried numerous cases both in state and federal courts in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.

A native Oklahoman, Judge Robertson was born in Muskogee and graduated from Wagoner High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice with a double major in political science from Northeastern State University and a Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

He becomes the first graduate from both Wagoner High School and Northeastern State University to be sworn in as a federal judge.

Judge Robertson was selected as a Rising Star by SuperLawyers Magazine for four consecutive years in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011. Judge Robertson was also named a Super Lawyer in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In addition to his law practice, he has served as a volunteer basketball coach for Jenks Middle School and as a boxing coach at 99 BXNG in Tulsa.