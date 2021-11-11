Former ‘Pink House’ transforming into Nate’s Diner

One of the first houses ever built in Wagoner is soon to be home to a country diner named Nate’s.

The home, built in 1906, is owned by Nathaniel Rojas, or better known as “Nate.” That way if anything goes wrong, there’s nobody to blame but Nate.

“With my name on it, it keeps me motivated,” Rojas said. “It will be my responsibility to do right by the city.”

Rojas, along with his family, also own Wagoner Nutrition Club at 1104 W. Cherokee St. While working there for the past three years, Rojas said he has consistently heard people talking about a lack of dining options in Wagoner ― specifically restaurants that are open on Sunday's.

So if there’s one thing that Nate’s will bring to the table, it’s weekend dining.

“Everyone goes to church. They need somewhere to take their families. Instead, they’re going to restaurants in Muskogee or Chouteau and taking it out of Wagoner,” Rojas said.

Although Rojas said he’s already made the menu, he did not wish to give it away just yet. He wants to keep it secret until the estimated opening, sometime in late November.