Former ‘Pink House’ transforming into Nate’s Diner

One of the first houses ever built in Wagoner is soon to be home to a country diner named Nate’s.
The home, built in 1906, is owned by Nathaniel Rojas, or better known as “Nate.” That way if anything goes wrong, there’s nobody to blame but Nate.
“With my name on it, it keeps me motivated,” Rojas said. “It will be my responsibility to do right by the city.”
Rojas, along with his family, also own Wagoner Nutrition Club at 1104 W. Cherokee St. While working there for the past three years, Rojas said he has consistently heard people talking about a lack of dining options in Wagoner ― specifically restaurants that are open on Sunday's.
So if there’s one thing that Nate’s will bring to the table, it’s weekend dining.
“Everyone goes to church. They need somewhere to take their families. Instead, they’re going to restaurants in Muskogee or Chouteau and taking it out of Wagoner,” Rojas said.
Although Rojas said he’s already made the menu, he did not wish to give it away just yet. He wants to keep it secret until the estimated opening, sometime in late November.
Rojas does want people to know that it will be strictly breakfast and lunch options at first. Once his liquor license is approved, dinner options will be added. There will also be bakery items for sale.
The style of the restaurant will be similar to a country diner, coupled with historical and modern elements.
The building, in itself, is anything but modern having been built in 1906 ― just a decade after Wagoner became the first city in Indian Territory to incorporate. The home is also affiliated with the Oklahoma Historical Society, with a sign posted directly in the lawn to remind passersby’s of its significance.
Longtime Wagoner residents may still refer to the home, on 804 E. Cherokee St. as the Pink House. It was a restaurant specializing in steaks in the heart of Wagoner for years before they closed. According to Rojas, the previous owners still cook up meals at Steakout Sports Grill in Wagoner on Friday evenings.
With a capacity to seat 90 people inside, Rojas also plans to stick 11 tables outside and five on the porch. The property also sports a patio.
23 tables will be set up inside throughout the home, giving it a unique Victorian feel.
“It’s very, very beautiful in there,” Rojas said. “I hated to see it just sitting there.”
As they wait for inspectors, Rojas said they are just adding the little, finishing touches to the house.
“We are ready to go,” he said. “We’re excited.”